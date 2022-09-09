Juanita M Gomez, 94

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LITCHFIELD PARK — Juanita M Gomez, June 17, 1928 - September 4, 2022. On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Juanita M Gomez, a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully in her home at age ninety-four. Juanita attended Douglas schools. She helped manage the Douglas Golf and Social Club for 11 years. She also worked in the retail business for several years.

Juanita enjoyed cooking and feeding anyone who came into her home. She was known for her delicious cooking, especially her salsas. She volunteered at the Douglas Food Bank for many years and was also a member of the Douglas Ladies American Legion Auxiliary and St. Luke’s Catholic Church. In 2013 her declining health resulted in her move to Litchfield Park to be cared for by her children.

Tags