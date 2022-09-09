Juanita M Gomez, 94

LITCHFIELD PARK — Juanita M Gomez, June 17, 1928 - September 4, 2022. On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Juanita M Gomez, a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully in her home at age ninety-four. Juanita attended Douglas schools. She helped manage the Douglas Golf and Social Club for 11 years. She also worked in the retail business for several years.
Juanita enjoyed cooking and feeding anyone who came into her home. She was known for her delicious cooking, especially her salsas. She volunteered at the Douglas Food Bank for many years and was also a member of the Douglas Ladies American Legion Auxiliary and St. Luke’s Catholic Church. In 2013 her declining health resulted in her move to Litchfield Park to be cared for by her children.
Juanita was best known for her faith, quick-witted humor, caring nature, and generous spirit. She was born June 17, 1928, in Pirtleville Arizona. She is preceded in death by her parents, Merced and Catalina Montes de Oca, siblings Mercedes, Francisco, Andres, Victoria, Ramona, Lydia, Carmen, Louis, husband, Gregory Gomez, and son, Oscar. She is survived by her children, daughters Norma Otero (Octavio), Veronica Bossack (Michael), sons George Gomez (Mary), Hector Gomez, Daniel Gomez (Lydia), Rene Gomez. Sister Cecilia Campillo, grandchildren, Jennifer Hickman (Clint), Juan Otero, Michelle Montijo (Joseph), Richard Otero, Katrina Maher (Charlie), Samantha Cope (Zach), Erica Gomez, and great grandchildren, Johnathan, Lexie, Trevor, Benton, Marcela, Mia, Carlos, Siena, Harlow and Alexander, several nieces and nephews and Rocky aka “Toto”, her beloved schnauzer.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4715 N. Central Ave., Phoenix at 10:00AM. A rosary and funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2308 N Mc Kinley St, Pirtleville, Arizona at 10:15AM. The family also expresses their sincere gratitude to Dr. Agnieszka Chrostowski for the exceptional care and love she gave Juanita for the last ten years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who are able, instead donate to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org) or St. Bernard Church, Pirtleville Arizona. Funeral arrangements by Abel Funeral Services, Phoenix, Arizona.