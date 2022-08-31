SIERRA VISTA — Judith Ann (Cox) Truitt, 75, of Sierra Vista passed away peacefully Monday, August 29, 2022, at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital and Health Center in Tucson Arizona. Judith, daughter of the late Robert G. and Bette E. (Horner) Cox was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on September 20, 1946. As a child, she resided in Michigan City and in Terre Haute Indiana and graduated from Garfield High School. Judith furthered her education and received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Indiana State and her master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Colorado.
Following her education, Judith married Dale and resided in Golden, Colorado for 34 years and in Sierra Vista for the past 19 years. She enjoyed RVing, nature, birding, photography and seeing her grandkids. Judith worked as an Elementary School teacher at Fremont Elementary and Maple Grove Elementary in Colorado for 30 years and retired in 2002.
Judith is survived by her husband Dale, sister Janet (Ted), three sons Robert (Rebecca), Ryan (Jenifer) and Richard (Sarah), 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A funeral home service for Judith will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 3:00 pm at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. A visiting hour for Judith will precede her service on Sunday from 2:00 to 3:00pm. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A reception with Judith’s family is planned at 5:00pm at the Winterhaven Recreation Center #2, 2850 Fairmeade Circle, Sierra Vista.