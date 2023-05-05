Judith Ann Ritchie Long, 82

TUCSON—Judith Ann Ritchie Long, 82, of Tucson, Arizona passed away May 1, 2023. Judith was born on January 29, 1941 in New Castle Indiana. In 1955 she moved to Tucson with her family. She graduated from Tucson High School in 1959. Later that year she married her first husband, Larry E. Mehl. They had three children — Mitch, Randy and Lori. In 1989 Judith married her second husband, Robert E. Long. They resided in Benson, Arizona for the past 17 years. Judith and Robert were married 33 years until his passing in 2022.

