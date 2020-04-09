Judith "Dallas" Downey, 81 Apr 9, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Death Notice: Judith "Dallas" Downey, 81Date of Death: April 3rd, 2020Funeral Services: No services are to be held at this time due to the COVID-19 restrictions. To plant a tree in memory of Judith Downey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Judith Downey Death Notice Funeral Service Death Date Service Restriction Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Submit a Letter If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click submit Submit a Letter to Editor Most Popular Cochise County records 8th confirmed coronavirus case Lock your cars: 14 car burglaries hit city in one day COVID-19 'aggregated data' to be released by Cochise County with 10th case; locations not to be included Cochise County records 9th confirmed coronavirus case New COVID-19 restrictions placed on soldiers, civilians on Fort Huachuca Cochise County confirms 11th cases of coronavirus City to close additional park amenities Jeffrey L. Perdue, 64 Accused cop killer formerly lived in Sierra Vista, sheriff's office says Grady Henderson, 71 Sign up for our email newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest Best of Preps news updates right to your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Herald/Review Media Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
