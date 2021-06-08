SIERRA VISTA—Judy Carrig, born May 28, 1945, in Los Angeles, California, went home to our Lord May 15, 2021, at her home in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Judy was raised in California, a true beach bunny, who loved to swim, however, she came to have a great deal of affection for the desert and the Western way of life.
Growing up, she enjoyed her parents, sister and grandparents, as well as riding horses, swimming, and having a fun childhood. Later in life, Judy loved the area of Apache, Arizona, and Rodeo, New Mexico, and called it home.
Judy loved her dog, Abi Girl, and enjoyed her company for many years. She delighted in riding horses, working cattle, and helping youth as a 4-H leader. She embraced the ranching way of life and was an active member of the Douglas Cowbelles and the Animas Tobasa Cowbelles.
Looking for a church in the area of her new home in Sierra Vista, Judy was blessed in attending the Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church and their bible studies. She particularly enjoyed Pastor Larry and his sense of humor.
It warmed Judy’s heart when her niece, Alison, told her that her children were believers and that they prayed as a family. That was extremely important to her.
With a cheerful, friendly smile, warm heart and kind word for everyone, Judy was a wonderful friend and adopted sister to many. A special gift that Judy shared was her very practical, honest approach to life.
Judy is survived by her niece, Alison Bettis, and nephew, Paul Etter, as well as several relatives in California.
Judy’s heart was in the West and, per her request, she will be laid to rest with her husband, John, and his dog Sarge at the Apache Cemetery, Apache, Arizona, located behind the Apache School. The graveside service will be Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Arizona). A celebration of life will follow at the Apache School with a meal served by her loving Cowbelle sisters and friends.