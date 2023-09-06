LITTLE ELM, TEXAS—On September 01, 2023, Judith Karen Van Brocklen, 84, of Little Elm, Texas passed away peacefully at home with her husband Alan (Al), daughter Jodi Tuzinski, son Rodrick Tuzinski and Daughter In Law Cathy Tuzinski at her side.
Judy was born on June 29, 1939 to Luther and Ruth Hetrick in Oak Harbor, Ohio. Initially raised on a farm, she and her three sisters joined her father and mother doing all things farm related to include planting, harvesting and tending to their animals. Judy enjoyed 4-H where she raised chickens and “showed” them at the county fair. Later, the family moved to the town of Oak Harbor and Judy continued at the same school completing all 12 grades and graduating in 1957. Deeply involved in school activities, she participated in team and intramural sports, three Bands/orchestras, plays, clubs, student government and various support activities while working first at a theater and then a drug store. Upon graduation, she worked for the Erie Army Depot in their computer machine room.
She married Roger Whitmer in 1958 and had her first son, Rodrick in April 1959. The family moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1962 and Judy was employed at the Army base. Initially hired for the typing pool, she quickly advanced to the computer systems machine room supporting the initial installation of computer systems. During this period she had a second boy; Jeffery Todd in December 1964.
In 1966 Judy married Joseph Tuzinski and they had two girls, Tracy and Jodi, born in January and December 1970. She continued to advance at work and became a Programmer/Systems Analyst for all of the financial systems on the installation.
In 1980, she married Alan Van Brocklen and shortly thereafter, left the government job to raise her family. During this period they adopted a boy, who was born in September 1969 and became Jeffery Van Brocklen in November 1985. Not to be slowed down, she became the PTA president for her daughter’s school and started her own successful business as the only person in the area to sell all types of flags and support items. From 1992 to 2015, she and Al moved to Indianapolis, Indiana; and Lawton, Oklahoma, for Al’s business. Upon Al’s retirement they moved back to Tucson, Arizona and finally to Little Elm, Texas. During this time, they also traveled extensively with many adventures and happy memories.
Judy is survived by her sister Marjorie Biehler, her husband Alan Van Brocklen, her son Rodrick Tuzinski, her daughter Jodi Tuzinski, her/Al’s daughter Brenda Rogetter, and son Jeffery Van Brocklen. She is also survived by nine Grandchildren and five Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Luther Hetrick (father), Ruth Hetrick (mother) Virginia Hetrick (sister), Sandy Rogers (sister), Jeffery Todd Whitmer (son), Tracy Tuzinski (daughter).
Judy was always the epitome of Wise, Smart and Funny; Loving and Strong!! She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Funeral services will be held at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 AZ-92, Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85635 on September 9, 2023. Viewing will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the following service. Burial will be held at Memory Gardens, 5590 E. Charleston Rd, Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85635.
There will also be a reception following the cemetery service at the Sierra Vista United Church of Christ; 240 N. Highway 90 By-pass, Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85635. Flowers in remembrance may be delivered to Hatfield Funeral Home or in lieu of flowers, donations could be made to your local Special Olympics organization.