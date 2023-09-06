Judith Karen Van Brocklen, 84

LITTLE ELM, TEXAS—On September 01, 2023, Judith Karen Van Brocklen, 84, of Little Elm, Texas passed away peacefully at home with her husband Alan (Al), daughter Jodi Tuzinski, son Rodrick Tuzinski and Daughter In Law Cathy Tuzinski at her side.

Judy was born on June 29, 1939 to Luther and Ruth Hetrick in Oak Harbor, Ohio. Initially raised on a farm, she and her three sisters joined her father and mother doing all things farm related to include planting, harvesting and tending to their animals. Judy enjoyed 4-H where she raised chickens and “showed” them at the county fair. Later, the family moved to the town of Oak Harbor and Judy continued at the same school completing all 12 grades and graduating in 1957. Deeply involved in school activities, she participated in team and intramural sports, three Bands/orchestras, plays, clubs, student government and various support activities while working first at a theater and then a drug store. Upon graduation, she worked for the Erie Army Depot in their computer machine room.

Tags