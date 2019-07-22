Judith Reynolds, 72
BISBEE— On Monday, July 15, Judy graduated to her place of eternity in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Judy was born in Bisbee, Arizona to Leroy Scott Littleton and Dorothea Elizabeth Rogers Littleton. She graduated from Bisbee High School in 1965. She moved to Oregon and worked for the US Postal Service. She moved back to Bisbee and worked for the Sierra Vista Post office until an injury caused her to discontinue that occupation. Judy also worked at Alco, Safeway, and the Baptist Book Store in Old Bisbee, where she was known for handing out Bibles. She met Marvin Reynolds at the First Baptist Church, Bisbee and they were married in May 1999 at the First Southern Baptist Church Warren. She was known for her faith in God and kindness to all. She was devoted to her husband to the end and will be greatly missed by him, many friends, family, and her three canines, Isabel, Star, and Jake.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Leroy Scott Littleton, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Marvin G. Reynolds of Bisbee; his children, Marva Nitti (Ray) of Mesa, Arizona, Richard Reynolds (Sue) of Fishtail, Montana, and Randy Reynolds (Dana) of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Frieda Elizabeth Littleton of Safford, Arizona, and Mabel Louise (J.H.) Lamb, of Biggers, Arkansas; one brother, Jake Littleton of McNeal, Arizona; her son, Marshall Steven Bruce; granddaughter, Star Crystal Bruce; seven nephews and nieces; and 29 grand-nephews and nieces.
A memorial service was held on July 22 at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona.
