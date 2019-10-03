SIERRA VISTA–Judy Faye Hensley received her Kingdom Birthday on September 29, 2019. Born Judy Faye Combs in Garner, Kentucky on April 16, 1947 to Kell and Ethel (Hall) Combs. She was the second youngest of 9 children. Judy met the love of her life, Herb Hensley at the age of 16. They married at Christmas time and would go on to share 54 years together before his death in 2018. During their marriage they traveled the world as he served in the Army. Judy was a devoted wife, mother, Nana and "Super" Nana.
She is survived by her 3 daughters; Tamela (Todd) Voter, Tina (Ryan) Butler, and Paula (David) Crista, 12 grandchildren, Kelsey and Matthew Voter, Jennifer (Angel) Tovar, Haylee’ (Levi) Cave, BreAnna (Jordan) Estala, Andrew Hauser, Kayley, Mikeala, Zane, Carly, Zavian, and Caden Crista, and 5 great grandchildren; Sophia and Lilianna Tovar, Kinsley, Crew and Evalee Cave.
Judy was active in various groups in the community and helped many people over the years. She enjoyed going to local shops and “boutiquing” to find little treasures to bless her family with. She attended Cochise College in the early 2000s and received her Associates of Arts degree in Criminal Justice (with Honors). She enjoyed school and had always been a good student even in her youth. She loved it when she could finally go back and finish school. She liked reading, loved dancing, enjoyed gardening and had the best sense of humor. She could be simply plain silly at times! She loved crocheting and created beautiful handmade treasures for all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She adored her family and friends and valued their relationships over earthly things. She was a generous, strong and fiercely independent woman. She was the rock of her family. She had a beautiful smile and kindhearted nature. She touched the lives of so many people locally and around the world through her servant heart.
A small graveside service will be held for her on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Old Post Cemetery on Ft. Huachuca for family and close friends. Those who plan on attending will need to meet at the Widowed Support Center at the Main Gate parking lot at 12:30 p.m. for an MP escort to the cemetery. A small celebration of the lives of Judy and Herbert Hensley will be held shortly after the service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.