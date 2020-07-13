Judy Schug, 80

SIERRA VISTA — Judith Ellen Knisley Schug, 5-year Sierra Vista resident, 80, passed away on July 6, 2020, in Sierra Vista, from the progression of Alzheimer's Disease. She was the second daughter of Elinore Pierce Knisley and Kenneth Knisley, was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, and grew up in Toledo, Ohio. She married August “Sonny” Schug in 1961 and together they had three children. In 1981, the family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, where Judy was employed as a bookkeeper. She was known for her high energy, fun-loving personality, creativity, and her love for gardening and being outdoors. She could often be found hiking in the mountains around the Phoenix area.
Surviving her death are her sister, Barbara Avenaim (Albert) of Phoenix; her three children: Kristy Schug Hom (Rodney) of Sierra Vista, Robert Schug of California, and Suzanne Schug Malvin of Phoenix; grandchildren: Alan Hom, Summer Hom, Sebastian Schug, and Savannah Schug; first husband and friend Sonny Schug of Phoenix, and nieces, nephews, and cousins in Arizona and Ohio.
Judy's family would like to especially thank several loved caregivers with Brightstar Home Care, and also Casa de la Paz Hospice of Sierra Vista.
No services are planned during the Covid 19 pandemic. To honor Judy at this time, the family suggests making a gift to the organization of your choice.
