Julia Anne Palmer, 56 Apr 16, 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Death Notice: Julia Anne Palmer, 56Date of Death: April 3, 2020Funeral Services: With current funeral restrictions, memorial services are still pending. To plant a tree in memory of Julia Palmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Service Julia Anne Palmer Funeral Death Notice Restriction Date Death Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Submit a Letter If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click submit Submit a Letter to Editor Most Popular New virus killing rabbits in Cochise County Cochise County records 15th confirmed coronavirus case 82-year old Hereford man gets 51 years in prison for child molestation State to release location of coronavirus patients by zip code, other data Cochise County records 19th confirmed coronavirus case Confirmed coronavirus cases in Cochise County rises to 13 Border Patrol agent arrested on child sex charges State releases coronavirus location data; Cochise County records 16th confirmed case Local man charged with 5 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor 'Faith prevails over fear': Virus can't stop Easter celebration Sign up for our email newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest Best of Preps news updates right to your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Herald/Review Media Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.