Julia Anne Palmer, 56

TOMBSTONE — Julia Palmer passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2020. She was a loving and caring wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, niece and aunt. She had many friends and was loved by all who knew her.
Julia is survived by her husband, Jeffery Palmer; children, Nina Martinez (Andrew) of Tucson and Daniel Martinez (Lindsey) of Tombstone; grandchildren: Kory, Liam, Olivia and Mia; parents, Lionel and Carrol Martinez of Tombstone; sister Christy Molina (Mark) of Tombstone; Bryan, Marisella, Leonidas, Gabriella and Leilani. Julia will be missed by all who knew her.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, mass will be held at Sacred Heart Parish in Tombstone for immediate family members on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Tombstone City Cemetery following mass. All are invited to cemetary. Potluck reception to follow.
