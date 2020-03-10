Julia Bryan, 83

SIERRA VISTA—Julia A. Bryan passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospital in Tucson at the age of 83. Julia was born December 15, 1936 in Topeka, Kansas to Kenneth Addy and Julia “Kay” Miller Addy. She was preceded in death by her son Michael, sister Maryellen, brother Nathan and both her parents.
Julia married her loving husband Herbert C. Bryan on October 1, 1955 and spent the next 64 years by his side. As an Air Force wife, Julia traveled across the globe with Herbert and the two of them raised their three children together along the way. They first retired in Phoenix and then in 1992 they moved to Sierra Vista.
Julia was a devoted wife and mother and spent countless hours cheering on her children when they were young in their activities and did the same for her grandchildren. She was proud of her family and always made them feel special and supported their interests full heartedly. She enjoyed traveling and especially the time she spent cruising the Caribbean and enjoying the company of her family during those trips.
Julia was an avid golfer with two hole-in-one trophies. She originally golfed at Fort Huachuca in the HWGA league and then became a member of the Pueblo Del Sol (PDS) Country Club and played in the PDS HWGA league. She helped with many of the golf tournaments held in the area. She loved her golfing friends dearly and treasured the time they spent together playing the game and traveling to tournaments. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends playing ma-Jong.
Julia is survived by her husband Herbert, daughter Michelle (Jim) Higgins, son Jeff (Cindy) Bryan, grandchildren Katie (Chris) Ennis, Michael Masson, Alyssa (Nate) Ball, Amy (Chris Smith) Bryan, Joseph Bryan and three great-grandchildren Mackenzi, Jackson and Bryson who will all miss her dearly. A celebration of life will be held at PDS Country Club on March 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., 2770 St Andrews Dr, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650
