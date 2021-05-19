Julia “Judi” Chapman Jensen, 71

SIERRA VISTA — Julia “Judi” Chapman Jensen was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She left this world and grew her angel wings suddenly on May 14, 2021 at the age of 71 with her husband by her side.
She was born to Coy and Bessie Chapman on April 25, 1950 in Santa Rosa, California, the third of four girls. Judi’s sisterhood laid the foundation for her loving, caring soul; family was everything to her.
Judi’s whole life she wanted nothing more than to be a wife and mother. After great patience and hard prayers, she married the love of her life Ron Jensen on April 13, 1980. Together, they had 2 children, Emalee and Carl, who were Judi’s pride and joy. She never missed a moment to share a proud moment or picture. After leaving their home of 20 years in Willits, California, Judi spent her days with Ron at their oasis in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was a friend to everyone she encountered; her heart and home were always open offering a warm place full of light to all. Judi loved to cook, found joy in music, the desert and flowers, and above all else lived as a Godly woman to serve others.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 am on May 29, 2021 at the 1st Baptist Church located at 1447 S. 7th Street, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. Following will be a potluck reception. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel for those who cannot attend in person.
A memorial website to celebrate Judi’s life has been established and can be found here: https://www.myfarewelling.com/memorial/juliajjensen
Memorial donations can be made in Judi’s name to the CareNet Pregnancy Center of Cochise County https://www.carenetsv.com/donate-to-carenet-pregnancy-center/
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 am on May 29, 2021 at the 1st Baptist Church located at 1447 S. 7th Street, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. Following will be a potluck reception. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel for those who cannot attend in person.