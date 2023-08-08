Julia Rudnik, 76 Aug 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SIERRA VISTA— Julia Rudnik, 76, passed away on June 28, 2023, from Alzheimer's complications. She died peacefully at home with friends and relatives by her side.She is survived by her children; Susan Orlando and Stephen Staggs, as well as many grandchildren.A private event will be held for her ashes to be spread at a later date.She will be missed by many. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Buffalo Soldiers celebrated at Camp Naco Commentary: Why proposed rural groundwater control legislation is bad for Arizona Senate-passed annual defense bill to benefit Fort Huachuca Sierra Vista man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor CQCH awarded $9.9 million for new surgical suite Bisbee Pumas hold Red/Gray scrimmage Miracle Valley property to be auctioned this summer Scott receives Spirit of Service award Biden heads to Arizona for a policy victory lap, drawing an implicit contrast with Trump Buena concludes successful first week of football practice Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Most Popular Buffalo Soldiers celebrated at Camp Naco Commentary: Why proposed rural groundwater control legislation is bad for Arizona Senate-passed annual defense bill to benefit Fort Huachuca Sierra Vista man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor CQCH awarded $9.9 million for new surgical suite Bisbee Pumas hold Red/Gray scrimmage Miracle Valley property to be auctioned this summer Scott receives Spirit of Service award Biden heads to Arizona for a policy victory lap, drawing an implicit contrast with Trump Buena concludes successful first week of football practice COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started