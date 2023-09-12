SAMSUNG DIGITAL CAMERA
Julian R. Smith, 93
SIERRA VISTA- Julian R. Smith Born was born in Missouri, April 18, 1930 to Wilbern W. and Edna M. Kelley. She Departed this life August 27, 2023.
Legacy of Love: Julian was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbern and Edna Kelley; her sister, Patricia Lindgren; her husband, Randall M. Smith; and her son, Carey R. Smith.
Julian leaves behind her daughters Deborah P. Smith and Cynthia R. Badgett and her son Kelley W. Smith as well as her sons-in-law Mark E. Smith and Mike Badgett.
A Memorial Service will be held at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10:00 am at the East wall of the Columbaria.
