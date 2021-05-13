BISBEE—Our precious wife, daughter, mother and grandmother, Julie Diane Benavidez, left this life on January 28, 2021, at the age of 49. She was born May 21, 1971, at the Warren Clinic, Bisbee,
Arizona, to Glen Richard Lehman and Diane McDaniel Lehman.
A Celebration of Life for Julie Benavidez will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Elmo’s Bar, 36 Brewery Avenue.
Please join us as we celebrate Julie’s life in a way she would have wanted. She may be gone but she will never be forgotten. So come and raise a glass to her!