Julie Diane Benavidez, 49

BISBEE — Our precious wife, daughter, mother and grandmother, Julie Diane Benavidez, left this life on January 28, 2021, at the age of 49. She was born May 21, 1971, at the Warren Clinic, Bisbee, Arizona, to Glen Richard Lehman and Diane McDaniel Lehman.
Julie lived a full life, her way and unapologetically, with a special sense of humor and quick wit. She was an excellent cook and baker, especially her Rum cake and pumpkin roll, always being requested for any family get-together. Her love of reading is evidenced by the many overflowing bookshelves in her home, and on her Kindle. Greek mythology, the Harry Potter series, Lord of the Rings series and the classics were favorites. Classic films were also a favorite, with Gone With the Wind vIewed at least twice a year and A Christmas Story on all day every Christmas. Her love of animals, especially her cats, was well known. If a cat or dog needed a new home, just call Julie!
Julie is survived by her husband, Heath Brock; daughter, Courtney (Adrian) Borquez and their children Alliyah and Carter, of Bisbee; daughter, Audrey Yossem, of Boise, Idaho; and youngest daughter, Ireland Brock of Bisbee. Her mother, Diane McDaniel Benavidez also survives her. Also surviving are stepbrother, Brian Benavidez of Safford, Arizona; and former husband, Phil Yossem of Bisbee; along with aunts and cousins. Father and mother in laws surviving are Mike and Ana Brock of Oklahoma; and Rick and Beverly Lopez of Bisbee.
Julie is predeceased by her stepfather, Babe Benavidez; and grandfather Kenny McDaniel, who adored her.
At this time of covid no services will be held. However, a Celebration of her life is tentatively scheduled for her birthday in May.
