Julie M. Barker, 84

SIERRA VISTA — Julie M. Barker, longtime resident of 59 years in Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on April 7, 2021, at the age of 84.

Julie is survived by her loving husband of 38 plus years, Robert, her two children: Rene-Michael Schneider and Elena Schneider, her granddaughter Ashley Goss, three great-grandchildren: Victoria Taylor, Alyssandria Taylor, and Mirabelle Taylor, and her faithful companion Missy.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Monika Bowman, and granddaughter Elizabeth Taylor.

At her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

St. Jude Children’s Hospital, an organization near and dear to her heart.

