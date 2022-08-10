Juna Eulon Genesta, 67

SIERRA VISTA — In the early morning hours of Monday, the 8th of August, Juna Eulon Genesta, also known as Bebbo, left us peacefully in her sleep. She was respected, admired, and loved by many.

Born to Charles and Marjorie Baggett at Edwards Air Force Base, California, on September 12th, 1954, Juna grew up in Lancaster where she attended schools in the Lancaster School District. Passionate about caring for others, Juna earned her RN in 1988 and her MSN from the University of Phoenix in 2002. In May of 2001, she was inducted into the Honor Society of Nursing. Her nursing career spanned a variety of fields to include trauma, bariatric management, hospice care, and school nursing. Her time as an elementary school nurse for the San Diego Unified School District was the position she found the most rewarding.

