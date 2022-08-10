Juna Eulon Genesta, 67

SIERRA VISTA — In the early morning hours of Monday, the 8th of August, Juna Eulon Genesta, also known as Bebbo, left us peacefully in her sleep. She was respected, admired, and loved by many.
Born to Charles and Marjorie Baggett at Edwards Air Force Base, California, on September 12th, 1954, Juna grew up in Lancaster where she attended schools in the Lancaster School District. Passionate about caring for others, Juna earned her RN in 1988 and her MSN from the University of Phoenix in 2002. In May of 2001, she was inducted into the Honor Society of Nursing. Her nursing career spanned a variety of fields to include trauma, bariatric management, hospice care, and school nursing. Her time as an elementary school nurse for the San Diego Unified School District was the position she found the most rewarding.
Juna and her husband Art moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona in December of 2021. She loved exploring southeastern Arizona, venturing along country roads and finding “hole in the wall” eateries along the way. She thoroughly enjoyed the peace and tranquility she experienced in living in her new home. Juna shared this home with Grayson, Bootzi, and Livie, her three precious feline babies.
Her immediate survivors include her beloved husband Rene Arthur Genesta; daughter Christina Grimes Norris of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; granddaughter, Destini Grimes Nicholas (Seth) also of Tuscaloosa; son Keith Allen Grimes (Heidi) and granddaughter Remy Grimes of Oneida, Tennessee. She also leaves behind one brother, Michael Baggett of Lancaster, California, and several nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by three families who loved her dearly – her California family (Genesta/Borbon), Arizona family (the Vasquez clan), and her adopted Texas family.
According to her niece Shana Tuminaro, Juna’s passing has left “a Juna-shaped hole in more hearts than she might have imagined, had she known.” Art would like everyone to know that “traveling those roads with my Bebbo was an experience of a lifetime. Now she is in God’s loving arms.”