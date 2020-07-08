June C. Rogers, 67
HEREFORD — In the early afternoon of Monday, June 22, 2020, June Capelle Rogers, 67 of Hereford, Arizona, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family in Tucson, Arizona. June was born on August 20, 1952 in Shelby, Ohio, to the late George and Alice Capelle. June graduated Northside High School in Warner Robins, Georgia in 1970. She then attended Middle Georgia College. June was a career federal civil servant. June worked as a secretary for the Warner Robins Air Logistics Center at Robins Air Force Base Georgia and then at the Network Enterprise Technology Command at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. June retired in September 2009. June was married for 40 years to the luckiest man in the world, Richard Rogers. June was a member of the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church. Her memory will live forever in the hearts of her husband Richard Rogers; son Jay Rogers of Hereford, Arizona; son Ryan Rogers of Newport News, Virginia; grandchildren Camron Rogers, Brandon Rogers, Kitana Rogers, Elaina Rogers, Claire Rogers, and Julia Rogers; brother Thomas Capelle (Cyle) of Warner Robins Georgia, sister Diane Blake (Greg) of Gainesville, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation with the CoronaVirus, no visitation or funeral service is currently planned. However, a memorial service may be planned at a later date when it’s safe for people to gather.
