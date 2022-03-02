SIERRA VISTA — June Kennedy, age 90, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at her home with her daughter by her side.
June was born in Sellersville, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1931 to Elmer and Elsie (Albright) DeBarth. She graduated from North Penn High School in Lansdale, Pennsylvania and entered the workforce after training at a Vocational school in Lansdale to be an Executive Secretary.
After her separation from Donald B. King, June met and married James W Smith and after two years in Manassas, Virginia, relocated to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1967. After Jim’s death, June married Robert B Kennedy. She lived in Sierra Vista for her remaining days.
She worked for a time at what was then Sierra Vista Community Hospital for the hospital administration. The rest of her working days were spent volunteering for the American Red Cross and Vicap. She was instrumental in founding the SKT (Sewing and Knitting for the Troops) where she met many friends. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed walking her dog, swimming, traveling and reading. June was fun-loving, a great listener and enjoyed many friendships. She always said “everyone has a story” and loved listening to those stories.
June was predeceased by husbands Donald King, James Smith and Robert Kennedy, her parents, and two brothers, Jean DeBarth and Robert E. DeBarth. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Winslow (Jerry) and grandsons, Jakob (Shannon), Wesley and two great grandchildren.
A celebration of Life for June will be held March 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Sierra Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in June’s memory may be sent to Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner Ave., Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85635 (SELC), Guiding Eyes for the Blind or a charity of your choice. A special thank you to her loving caregivers and Casa de la Paz Hospice.