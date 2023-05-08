Jyme W Stoner, 91

SUNSITES—Jyme W. Stoner, a resident of Sunsites, Arizona, passed away on May 1st at
NCCH in Willcox, Arizona after a short illness. He was 91 years old. Jyme was born January 11th, 1932, in Lafayette, Colorado and grew up in Redmond, Oregon. In 1951 he enlisted in the US Marine Corps where due to his excellent marksmanship competed on the USMC pistol team.
Jyme's professional career was in banking starting in Baker, Oregon where he met Billie Shuck
who would become his wife of 62 years. Jyme spent many years with US National Bank of Oregon in various lending and business development roles throughout eastern Oregon and as Branch Manager in Hood River, Oregon. During this time Jyme took up rodeoing competing in local rodeos including the Pendleton Round-Up as a bulldogger and calf roper. He also became
involved in the annual Pacific International Livestock Exposition held in Portland, Oregon serving as the volunteer general manager of the rodeo and horse show for many years. Jyme finished his career working for the FDIC during the savings and loan crisis and was assigned to various locations in multiple states including California and Arizona.
Jyme and Billie retired to Sunsites, Arizona where he has lived for the past 26 years becoming active in the community volunteering at the Shadow Mountain golf course, Sunsites Community Association and as a 20+ year board member for the Valley Telephone Cooperative. In 2017 Jyme lost his wife Billie to Alzheimer disease after meticulously caring for her at home with the assistance and support of the local Hospice. During his retirement years, in addition to his lifetime passion for golf (four holes in one!) Jyme became accomplished at both woodworking and RC aircraft. Jyme was very proud of his family and is survived by his three daughters Mary Nichols (Dan) Hillsboro, Oregon; Jeannette Hayward (Chris) Warrenton, Oregon; and Kay Fortner (Jim) College Place, Washington, six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at NCCH for their compassionate care for Jyme. He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother Theodore and Savannah Stoner and five older siblings Bertha, Rollo, Thelma, Ted and Don.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 12th, 2:00 pm at the Stoner residence 414 N Geneva Estates, Sunsites, Arizona 85625.
Contributions may be made in his name to Charles Wm Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, Arizona 85644 or online at willcoxhospice.com You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.