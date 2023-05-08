Jyme W Stoner, 91

SUNSITES—Jyme W. Stoner, a resident of Sunsites, Arizona, passed away on May 1st at

NCCH in Willcox, Arizona after a short illness. He was 91 years old. Jyme was born January 11th, 1932, in Lafayette, Colorado and grew up in Redmond, Oregon. In 1951 he enlisted in the US Marine Corps where due to his excellent marksmanship competed on the USMC pistol team.

