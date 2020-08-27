Kandy Lee Killberg, 73

SIERRA VISTA–Kandy Lee Killberg passed away on Wednesday, August 26 at the age of 73. She was born in Newark, Ohio on July 7, 1947.
After high school Kandy went to Nursing School and then joined the United States Army serving in Vietnam. While in Vietnam, she met her future husband. After returning stateside, she went on to serve until honorably discharging as a 1LT to marry. Kandy loved to do arts and crafts, especially quilting. She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren and talking with friends.
Kandy is survived by her two daughters Laura Killberg and Leigh Purinton, husband Daniel Purinton, and son Thomas Killberg and wife Amber Killberg along with her three grandchildren Gavin, Kolbie and June.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Eugene Killberg.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.