SIERRA VISTA — Karen A Cox, 76, a long-time resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on Aug 2, 2020 at home.
A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister will be missed by all that knew her. Karen is survived by her daughters, Janice Legare, Tresa (Carl) Boden, Melissa Cox and Dawn Huttsell; granddaughters and great grandchildren; her sisters Janice (Jim) Hodges, Margurette (Milton) Jack, and Kathy Womack; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Karen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tom Cox, and her parents. Karen was an amazing hard-working woman that would help any and all that were in need. She worked as a hotel manager for 35 years, until her body would no longer allow her to continue. Karen’s spirit remained strong until her last day.
Karen was active in the community, and her church until her illness in 2016. She has travelled the world and made friends wherever she went. Karen and Tom started and ran the family cattle ranch, which is still in the family today. She enjoyed riding horses, working cattle, playing cards, casino time when the Lord blessed her with any spare change, a funny joke even when not told right, and as all good Catholics, a little BINGO.
Services will be held at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Parish on Friday, Aug 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
