Karen Dedren Langford-Franks, 56
Karen, (Known by most as Kay Kay, Baby girl, Auntie Kay), at the age of 56, was granted her wings on January 22, 2021 at Banner Hospital in Tucson, Arizona.
Karen was born July 14, 1963 in Prosperity, South Carolina to Levi Langford and Daisy (hair) Langford.
She attended Mid-Carolina High School and, after graduation, proceeded to gain her Master’s Degree in Logistic Management. Karen last worked at BASF as an analyst for the Pharmaceutical Department.
On October 9, 2009 Karen married Johnnie Franks and two stepchildren Derek Foley and Darizjon Warren-Franks.
Karen is survived by her husband Johnnie Franks, two stepchildren Derek and Darizjon, her mother, Daisy Langford, sister Narcissa Langford, brother-in-Law James Perry III, nieces Miracle, and Mercy Perry, and loads of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Karen is preceded by her father, Levi Langford, her grandmothers, her brother, and loads of uncles and aunts.
The arrangements are being made by Funeraria Azahares Funeral home. Services being held at Community Baptist Church and Outreach Center, located at 1763 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85665, on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 1 pm Arizona Time. A viewing will be at 12:30 pm on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.