If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
PEORIA — Karen Dunn Black, 88, passed away in Peoria, Arizona, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Karen was predeceased by her husband Joseph of 63 years, her parents, Emile Craner and Evelyn Hyde Dunn, her brother Hyde Dunn, and sister, Ofa Dunn Lillywhite. Karen is survived by sons J. Kevin (Debbie), Wyatt (Rachelle) and Daniel Black (Stacy), daughters Julia Black and Eileen Black-Rodriguez (Arnold), 16 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Karen was born in Logan, Utah in 1933. She spent her early years in the Tongan islands, where her father served as mission president from 1936-1946. Her family returned to Tonga on an education mission from 1947-1950. Karen graduated from Logan Senior High School in 1952. She married Joe in 1954 and after the birth of her second child, graduated in 1958 from Utah State University with a degree in textiles. She worked from home as a skilled seamstress for many years and was a dedicated wife and mother.
Karen touched many lives through her life-long service to her family and others. She had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and served in many church callings throughout her life.
She will be laid to rest with her loving husband Joe at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the LDS chapel located at 11922 W. Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ 85383.
The family would like to thank all those who have helped in the past two months including Savior Hospice, and Acacia Heights Assisted Living, whose services were invaluable in the last few weeks of Karen’s life.