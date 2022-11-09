Karen Elaine Crebo, 53

MIDLAND, TEXAS — There comes a time, in every life, that our service to the Lord is complete and he calls us home. For Karen Elaine Crebo (Beggs) that call came on November 1, 2022, at approximately 6:35 pm. She passed away peacefully in a hospital in Midland, Texas, which she had called home for the last few years of her life.
Karen was 53 years young and lived a full and adventurous life for all those years. She was born on August 04, 1969, at Fort Riley, Kansas to Thomas and Pamela Beggs. Thomas was in the Army. The family soon found themselves stationed in Germany for a three-year tour and afterward returned to the states in 1977 and her father's next duty station, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. In September 1979, the family would make one final military move when her father was stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He would retire from the Army in 1985 and the family made Sierra Vista, Arizona home.
Karen attended General Myer Elementary School, Colonel Smith Middle School, and Buena High School.
Karen was strong-willed, spoke her mind, and never backed down from a fight-type young woman. If you told her she couldn't do something, she did it just so she could tell you that she did do it. She loved people and would become an instant friend. Her love was just as strong for animals. Her greatest love, though, was for her two children and her family.
Karen is survived by her husband, Howie, her daughter, Heather (Cheyenne), her son, Micheal, her mother, Pamela (James), her brother, Micheal (Kerri), her five grandchildren, Brandon, Alissa, Jaxson, and Kloe, Harper, her nieces, Morgan, Caitlyn, Tegan, her nephews, Matthew, Connor, her step-brother Michael (Kelly) and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas (November 2005), her paternal grandparents, and her maternal grandparents.
To all who knew her, you already know what a special person she was. Please keep her alive in your memories and pray for strength and understanding for her family as they continue life's journey without her physically, but with her spirit in their hearts and minds.