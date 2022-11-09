Karen Elaine Crebo, 53

MIDLAND, TEXAS — There comes a time, in every life, that our service to the Lord is complete and he calls us home. For Karen Elaine Crebo (Beggs) that call came on November 1, 2022, at approximately 6:35 pm. She passed away peacefully in a hospital in Midland, Texas, which she had called home for the last few years of her life.

Karen was 53 years young and lived a full and adventurous life for all those years. She was born on August 04, 1969, at Fort Riley, Kansas to Thomas and Pamela Beggs. Thomas was in the Army. The family soon found themselves stationed in Germany for a three-year tour and afterward returned to the states in 1977 and her father's next duty station, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. In September 1979, the family would make one final military move when her father was stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He would retire from the Army in 1985 and the family made Sierra Vista, Arizona home.

