Karen Lee Poling, 79

SIERRA VISTA — Karen Lee Poling, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on October 3, 2022 at her home. She is survived by her husband Don, her three children and their spouses Brian (Sonja), Gregory (Tamara) and Crystal (Robert), six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her sister Patricia Clynes and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Annis Hunt. Karen was born on May 7, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio. She attended West Tech High School and started classes at Kent State University. Karen met Don Poling in 1957 and they were married in 1962. In July 2022, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Karen and Don moved to Rome, New York in 1962. They lived there for seven years and had three children before moving to Overland Park, Kansas in 1969. They moved to Sierra Vista in 1978. Karen was a wonderful wife and mother. She took great joy in her family, watching her children grow and create their own families. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and most recently, her great-grandchildren. Karen loved her church and was very active in the United Methodist Women. She also loved living in Sierra Vista and spending time with Don and all the friends they met over the years from their church, Karen’s sorority, and their many volunteer activities. Funeral services will be held on October 8, 2022, 2:00 pm, at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church.