Karen Robinson Horton, 77

SIERRA VISTA— Karen R. Horton, 77, died after a brief illness on the 13th of April, 2023 at Peppi’s House, TMC Hospice Care, Tucson Arizona. She was born on the 4th of September, 1945 in Prescott, Arizona the daughter of Richard E. and Virginia (Ballou) Robinson.
Karen graduated second in her class in 1963 from Pioneer High School, San Jose, California. She went on to receive her master’s degree from San Jose State University to become an Occupational Therapist. She met and subsequently married Jimmy J. Horton whom she met in Korea while working for the Department of the Army Special Services Arts and Crafts Program. Soon after marrying, they converted a VW bus and spent 18 months in Central and South America where they began their love for birdwatching. It was during this journey that Karen began quilting, which became a lifelong passion. After moving to Sierra Vista in 1989 she became a member of the Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild, taught numerous quilt classes, donated hundreds of quilts to charities through the guild’ s donation program. She and her husband traveled to all seven continents birdwatching and photographing wildlife and true to their love of travel and with Karen’s fluency in Spanish they were tour guides for Elderhostel’s trips to Mexico’s Copper Canyon for 15 yrs.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband and Sassy (the dog). She is survived by her sister Wendy LaRocca, nephew Anthony LaRocca and niece Tina Castro. There will be a Celebration of Life for Karen Robinson Horton on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sky Island UU Church, 4533 N. Commerce Drive, Sierra Vista.