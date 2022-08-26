Kari Lynne Blair Murdock, 58

SIERRA VISTA — Kari Lynne Blair Murdock was born in Van Nuys, California on July 14th, 1964. She grew up in the same home from birth through graduation from H.S. in Granada Hills, California. Kari graduated from J.F. Kennedy High School in 1982. She later attended Dixie Junior College in St. George, Utah. Kari married Kevin Murdock in 1982. They have six children and eight grandchildren. The Murdock’s are a retired Army Family and lived all over the world before retiring from the US Army in Sierra Vista, Arizona where they have spent the past 16 years together. Kari loved her last job at Huachuca Mountain Elementary School. She is survived by her Husband Kevin Paul Murdock, her children Ryan, and his wife Alexia, Courtney and her husband Chris, Brittney and her husband Skyler, Austin, Ashley and Hailey. Kari has eight grandchildren, Jayden, Brayden, Kaden, Olivia, Blake, Grant, and Levi. She is also survived by her father Robert D. Blair, her brother Robert D. Blair, Jr., and her sister Jenefer L. Johnson. Kari was a wonderful mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and teacher who is remembered for being selfless, caring, patient and kind. She loved being a mother, and that was her calling in life! She is loved by her family, and friends. Kari is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She believed that families can be together forever and we look forward to a joyful reunion with her!
Hatfield Mortuary and interred at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.