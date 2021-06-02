Karin Meyer, 85

SIERRA VISTA — Karin Meyer nee: Maass, a resident of Sierra Vista since 1995, made the transition from life to death on May 31, 2021. She died after suffering from Alzheimer’s, an insidious disease that not only causes death but destroys the very essence of what a person was like prior to getting it. She is survived by her husband, Don; son, Frank; daughter, Claudia; and sister, Heike.
Karin was born in Lübeck, Germany and met and married her husband who was assigned to her town in 1956. She was very proud when she first came to the U.S. in 1967 and became an American citizen after studying courses on US government and citizenship requirements. Her Naturalization papers are displayed prominently in her home. She spent many years traveling with her husband and children in Europe, and Central American and learned the culture of each country as well as the language. She always had a passion for music and sang in various choirs and musicals. She performed in Two Rodgers and Hammerstein stage productions in Panama City, Panama; the Canal Zone and even Yuma, Arizona where she lived in 1983. Her gregarious nature and musical talent brought her into contact with many prominent public servants when living in the Washington, DC area, and Hollywood personal when living in Monterey, California.