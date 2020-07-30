Karin (Schafer) Hodgkins, 80
HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Karin (Schafer) Hodgkins, age 80, of Hampton, New Hampshire, former longtime resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed peacefully Tuesday evening, July 28, 2020 at the Oceanside Long Term Care Facility in Hampton, New Hampshire.
Born in Essen, Germany, June 21, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Elizabeth (Marcyncyk) Schafer.
Karin retired from the US ARMY Intelligence Center of Excellence at Fort Huachuca, Arizona in 2014 after 35 years of devoted civil service within the Department of Defense, getting her start at the Intelligence School at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. Karin was dedicated to her career, loved going to work, and received many honors and awards including the distinguished Superior Civil Service Award. She was a beloved presence to the many soldiers and contractors who received training at the Intelligence center, as well as colleagues who became her extended family. When Karin retired, she was honored by receiving the United States Flag which had flown over Fort Huachuca on her last day of service.
She was an exceptional cook, skilled at making delicious meals from the countless German recipes that were stored in her mind. She supported the ASPCA and cared deeply about the treatment and welfare of animals. She was extremely fond of her two cats, Chucky and Peter who moved with her to New Hampshire from Arizona.
A friend of Bill W. for 28 consecutive years, she spent many evenings at the Serenity Club in Sierra Vista, Arizona enjoying the fellowship and friendships she found there.
Karin leaves behind her daughter, Anke Schafer of Newburyport and her son, Dennis Sagwitz of Lowell, along with several generations of nieces and nephews living in Germany. She was predeceased by all of her siblings.
Special thanks to Monica Whitlock, Joan Orrechio the Swan Family, all from Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Lonne Grall from Jefferson, Wisconsin for their many years of loving devotion to Karin.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, Newburyport, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., immediately followed by services at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the ASPCA at aspca.org
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.