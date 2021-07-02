Karl George Neal, 76

HUACHUCA CITY — Karl George Neal, age 76, died from lung cancer on June 27, 2021. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He served in the US Air Force as a communications specialist for over four years. He continued to serve as a Department of Defense communications specialist for 32 years before retiring. Karl was an avid golfer, long-time coach for the Sierra Vista Ponytail Softball League and a life-long fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He loved playing games and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Pat, of 55 years; their daughter, Kolette Hoyle and husband Mike, of Sterling, Virginia; their son, Karl Neal and wife Monica, of Burke, Virginia and five much loved grandchildren, Andy, Sarah, Alex, Kyle and Karly. He is also survived by his twin sister, Karon (husband Dave) and three brothers John (wife Janie), Pete (wife Paddy) and Rodney. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Flo.
A committal service will take place at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona on July 12, 2021. Burial services will be private for immediate family. Those wishing to honor Karl’s life can donate to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association.