SIERRA VISTA — Karon P Hammond, 65 of Sierra Vista, passed away peacefully at the care center she has lived at for 6 years on October 27, 2022.
Karon was born June 25, 1957 in Buckinghamshire, England the daughter of Poppy and Jarrell (Deceased) Williams. She graduated from Buena High School and Prescott College. She married Roger Hammond (Deceased) on November 6th, 1976 in Stuttgart, Germany. Her passions were her family and Friends.
She loved to sing and loved her church. Karon loved to teach and work with children. She also enjoyed working with flowers and later became a Florist. She loved the beach and when she would see children her world would light up. Her sense of humor and love of life will be greatly missed.
Karon was an amazing mother to Wesley Hammond and Christopher Hammond. She was a stay at home mom in the beginning while she was getting her teaching degree. She became a teacher at Palominos School and taught second and third grade. After a long teaching career Karon, Roger and Poppy decided to purchase Sierra Vista Flowers and she became a florist. She also had more time to give to the church, choir and her family.
Surviving are her sons Wes and Chris, grandchildren Emily, Sam, Ashley, Liam and Maddox. Her mother Poppy, sisters Debbie, Sherry and Andrea.
A celebration of life service for Karon will be held on November 14th at 11am at Village Meadows Baptist Church 1407 El Camino Real Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.