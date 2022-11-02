Karon P Hammond, 65

SIERRA VISTA — Karon P Hammond, 65 of Sierra Vista, passed away peacefully at the care center she has lived at for 6 years on October 27, 2022.

Karon was born June 25, 1957 in Buckinghamshire, England the daughter of Poppy and Jarrell (Deceased) Williams. She graduated from Buena High School and Prescott College. She married Roger Hammond (Deceased) on November 6th, 1976 in Stuttgart, Germany. Her passions were her family and Friends.

