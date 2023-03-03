SIERRA VISTA—Katharine K. Lawrence, 86, long-time Sierra Vista resident, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at St Joseph’s hospital in Tucson.
Kate, daughter of the late Walter Scott and Alice Marie Krehbiel was born on March 3, 1936 in Washington, D.C. She was raised in Alexandria and Fairfax, Virginia and graduated from Fairfax High School. Kate received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.
Kate taught at the now John R Lewis High School for two years and then went to work for the United Service Organizations in Aschaffenburg, Germany. It was there that she met and married Donald T. Lawrence, who was stationed there. Their life with the Army took them to New Mexico, Georgia, Virginia, Germany and Belgium.
Kate enjoyed traveling, gardening and needle crafts. She resided in Sierra Vista for 45 years and made it her home. She was a communicant of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and served the church as a Eucharistic Minister. She was an active member of the Women’s Craft Group and was known for the beautiful aprons and cute stuffed animals she made for the Annual Bazaar each year.
Katharine was preceded in death by her sister, Farrell Morton and her husband of 58 years, Donald. She is survived by two sons: Timothy S. Lawrence (Lara) and Karl R. Lawrence (Samantha); three daughters: Jennifer L. Lawrence, Melissa R Lawrence, and Christine M. Lawrence; one sister: Marguerite K. Pulrang; two grandchildren: Tess and Heath Carroll; along with several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Wednesday March 8, 2023 at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 800 Taylor Street, Sierra Vista to Celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. A rosary service will precede the Mass at 10:00 am.