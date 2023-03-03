Katharine K. Lawrence, 86

SIERRA VISTA—Katharine K. Lawrence, 86, long-time Sierra Vista resident, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at St Joseph’s hospital in Tucson.

Kate, daughter of the late Walter Scott and Alice Marie Krehbiel was born on March 3, 1936 in Washington, D.C. She was raised in Alexandria and Fairfax, Virginia and graduated from Fairfax High School. Kate received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.

