Katherine Baccaro, 90

Sierra Vista — Katherine was born in Brooklyn New York. Her parents were Mario and Josephine, both natives of Italy. After graduation from Brooklyn's Fort Hamilton High School she went on to study English Expression at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.
She joined the US Department of Defense, teaching the children of U.S. military personnel in England, Italy, Korea and Turkey. In England she lived in a windmill and was active in theater on base, both acting and directing. After retirement she migrated to Arizona. She joined the senior tennis players, a favorite sport. At last she had time that enabled her to bring out two novels, Precipice and Joss and two volumes of short stories, Catscratch Fever and Discombobulated. She also had time to develop her lifelong interest in art and had two popular personal shows of her humorous paintings.
Katherine passed from this life the morning of March 2, 2020 and will be missed by many friends and relatives. She was a very gifted writer and artist, as well as a good and generous friend.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.