SIERRA VISTA—Katherine “Katie” Eldora (Florence) Finley, 95, passed away on 20 July 2021. She was born in Quincy, Indiana and her family soon moved to Thompson, Iowa. In high school she was an avid basketball player and drum majorette for the marching band. She graduated from Thompson High School in 1944. After graduation, she attended a government teletype trainee program in Omaha, Nebraska. She then took a civil service job working at the Army Air Forces Regional Hospital (formerly the Miami Biltmore Hotel) in Coral Gables, Florida. After World War II, she left Florida to work Telegraphic Typewriter Operator positions throughout Washington, D.C., the FBI, and at the Pentagon.
She met her future husband, James P. Finley, Sr. at the Pentagon, and they were married 19 August 1949. While living in Virginia, they had two daughters and three sons. After living in Alexandria, Falls Church, and Burke, Virginia, the family was transferred to Sierra Vista, Arizona, as part of the 400 families transferred with STRATCOM Headquarters.
After moving to Sierra Vista, Katie was very active in the Village Meadows Gardening Club, local bridge club, and church bridge club; she was also President of the Buena High School marching band committee to raise funds for new uniforms and the transportation to perform in the 1969 Rose Bowl Parade. Katie had a strong interest in documenting family history, spending 30 years of her life working on genealogy. She compiled a Florence Family History book which she shared with hundreds of her relatives. Her husband traveled with her to many cemeteries, archives, and libraries gathering family history. This interest in genealogy led her to work for the U.S. Census collecting data on Fort Huachuca.
She was a member of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the American Revolution, and a charter member of the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church.
One of her and her husband’s many passions was traveling the world. She has been to 46 countries including Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Brazil, China, Greece, and Turkey. Even in her golden years, she enjoyed such adventures as kissing the Blarney Stone, riding an elephant in Thailand, climbing the Great Wall of China, and parasailing in Mexico.
Preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, James (passed away 6 June 1990), granddaughter, Jennifer Finley, her two brothers, and a sister.
She is survived by her children: Daryl (Gary) Zander, James P. (Mary Lou) Finley, Jr., John Finley, Gary (Debbie) Finley, and Denise (John) Tidwell, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Viewing will be Monday, 26 July from 4 to 7:00 p.m. at Hatfield’s Funeral Home and church services will be held Tuesday, 27 July at 10:00 a.m. at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church with reception lunch to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Masonic Lodge.