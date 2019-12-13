Kathleen Anne Dean, 72
SIERRA VISTA—Kathy Dean, a resident of Sierra Vista for the last 60 years, passed on to her eternal rewards on Friday December 13, 2019 after a long, difficult and extremely painful battle with breast cancer. She was born 3 months premature on March 26, 1947 in Seattle, Washington and came out fighting for her life. Her parents were MSgt Clyde Earl Ogle, probably the toughest Ranger in the US Army at the time, and Helen Violet Berg, who loved skiing on Mt. Ranier.
Kathy was associated with the military one way or another for her entire life. As the daughter of a career Army soldier, in her early years she lived in Seattle Washington, San Antonio, Texas, Lenz, Austria, Frankfurt, Germany, and Columbia, South Carolina until her father retired from the Army in 1959 and they moved to Sierra Vista. All of her married life she was the wife of men who retired from the military. When she was 21, she went to work for the US Army at Ft. Huachuca as GS-2 clerk and over the next 34 years fought her way up to her retirement as a GS-13 Computer Security Engineer, earning numerous college credits, awards and honors along the way.
She fell in love with horses the first day she arrived in Sierra Vista, at the age of 12, and owned at least one horse for most of the rest of her life. As a young girl she participated in numerous shows, gymkhanas, and trail rides and brought her love of horses to her kids growing up. She was an excellent sharp shooter and an antique lover, always in the search for that one amazing antique of crackle glass or what suited her fancy. She was a quilter, the proud owner of “Kathy’s Quilts”, an HQ-16 longarm quilt machine, a Bernina sewing machine, a quilt room fully stocked with materials and loved to make and share her quilts with her loved ones and friends. She and her friends the Buena Babes would go on several quilt retreats through the years. She enjoyed hiking with her husband, Jim. Together they accumulated hundreds of miles of trails in the Huachucas.
She is survived by her sister, Louise Owaski and three children, Sally Lynn Prieto, Jenny Sue Walston, and James Wade Wilkins. She is also survived by her husband, James P. Dean and the former husbands and fathers of her children, Stuart Geiger and Jimmy Buck Wilkins. Also surviving her are her 8 grandchildren, Randi Walston, Kyle Walston, Priscilla Prieto, Tommy Prieto Jr., Daniel Prieto, Alex Prieto, Joseph Prieto, Adrian Prieto, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Kathy fought a year long battle and left us as the fighter she was when she came to us. She will always be in our hearts and never forgotten.
There will be a memorial service for Kathy on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 AZ-92, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635. That service will be followed by an interment ceremony to be held at the Ft Huachuca Post Cemetery, 100 Burt Rd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85613, at 1:00 P.M. the same day.
