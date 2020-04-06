Kathleen Marie (Costello) Gillespie, 69

DOUGLAS — Kathleen Marie Gillespie “Costello” was born in Kansas City, MO on December 4, 1950. She passed away in Douglas, Arizona on April 1, 2020 at the age of 69. Kathy was an amazing and special woman who overcame obstacles and achieved goals, which many thought were out of reach. Kathy was a regional manager of 7 banks in the early 1980’s when female bank executives at that level were uncommon. She was a shining example of how hard work and commitment to excellence produces success. More important than her various personal achievements were the many lives she enriched as a humble and compassionate person. Kathy inspired and helped many who will forever be grateful. She is remembered for the love for her family, her dogs, and the desert mountain sunsets of Arizona. Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Terry Gillespie. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Tina (Bruce) Darata of Aurora, Illinois, her son Daniel Blane (Shannon) Peterson of Redwood, New York, her youngest daughter Stephanie Strean of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and her 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to cancerresearch.org in memory of Kathy Gillespie.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.