Kathryn “Kathy” M. Lundeen, 81
POLAND, OHIO—It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathryn Lundeen, who passed away Friday January 31, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Kathy was born November 19, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John A and Marie (Klus) Thomas. She was a 1956 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked as an X-Ray Technician at Youngstown’s South Side Hospital and Cafaro Hospital for 25 years. Kathy volunteered her time at the soup kitchen at Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed going to the casino, fishing and traveling. She loved her dogs, Bingo 1 and Bingo 2. Her husband, William James Lundeen, whom she married September 19, 1964, preceded her in death on October 28, 1997.
Kathy is survived by her sister, Sandy Kuhn, of Sierra Vista, Arizona; her brother, Bob Thomas, of Sierra Vista, Arizona; two nieces, Diana Paladenic and Renee Chambers, both of Sierra Vista, Arizona; a nephew, Joe (Lisa) Paladenic, of Hereford, Arizona; a great niece, Tucker Paladenic, of Hereford, Arizona; a great nephew, Alex Winkler, of Sierra Vista, Arizona; and a great-great niece, Violet Winkler, of Sierra Vista, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John D. “Sonny” Thomas; and her brother in law, Charles Kuhn.
Per Kathy’s wishes there will be no services. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, William, at Hubbard Union Cemetery, in Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Rd, Poland, Ohio 44514. Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.