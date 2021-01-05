Kathryn “Kitty” Deiss, 92

DOUGLAS — Longtime Douglas resident Kathryn ‘Kitty’ Deiss passed from this world on December 29, 2020. Kitty was 92 years young and began her new journey in the company of family at home, very peacefully and with grace.
Kitty entered this world on September 20, 1928 and was raised in the small western Wisconsin town of Hudson. She was the second child of J.G. ‘Giff’ and Kitty Nelson. She grew up with her older sister Georgia and younger brother Jack. Her parents ran a small hardware store. Summer swimming, winter skating and family fun were her main memories of this time of her life. Graduating high school in 1946, she began college in nearby River Falls, Wisconsin. Kitty married Bill Oligny in 1948, however he died from illness very shortly afterwards. She returned to school, both working in the admin area and attending classes.
It was during this time that she met Eugene ‘Boots’ Deiss, a WWII vet that had returned and was pursuing his teaching career. This man soon became the love of her life. After his graduation from college in 1950, the couple were married on August 18, and left from their wedding reception for the town of Douglas, Arizona, where Boots had a teaching job. Kitty remembered her first impression of Douglas was that it was so different from the green and water of their original homes. But she stated that Douglas very quickly grew on them to be home.
Kitty began work as Secretary to superintendent Hollis Stevenson, where she worked for several years. She left to begin a family with her children, son Andy and daughter Jackie. Kitty then returned to work, teaching for 12 years at Loretto School. In 1983 after Boots retired, they moved to their cabin/home in Paradise, located in the Chiricahua mountains. After several years they returned to Douglas, the town they both loved, and where they both spent the rest of their lives.
Kitty was very active during all her life, being a member of ETA Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, working closely with her churches, being active in her community even as she grew older. Her main love though was art. Painting, quilting, wood carving, she loved them all. Here creativity extended to designing expansions of most of the homes she lived in. Kitty would design the new parts of the home. Boots would build it.
Kitty was instrumental in the formation of the original ‘Little Gallery’ of Douglas, being one of the founding members of this, which eventually grew into the Douglas Art Gallery. When living in the Paradise, she helped start the Chiricahua Gallery in Rodeo, NM. Her love of art stayed with her all her life.
Kitty is survived by her son Andy and wife Margie; grandchildren Aniz, Aleli, Jennifer and Jill; great-grandkids Charlie, Max, Viviana, Kiana, Mikayla and Janai, as well as great-great-granddaughter Paisley Rose. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Boots, daughter Jackie, both parents and both siblings.
Due to the environment of today's world, there will not be a service at this time. Kitty will be laid to rest in the Paradise Cemetery at a future time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Douglas Art Gallery.
Mom, you had a long and healthy life full of love,family, friends and fun. Now you are now rejoined with Boots and Jackie, and I know that they are catching up and smiling. Mom, we will catch you later. Love you. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuar.com
