SIERRA VISTA — Kathy was born in Bisbee on December 3, 1957 to Fred and Carol Thomas. She was freed of her earthly bounds on September 26, 2020 after a long battle and complications of diabetes.
Kathy was a teacher by nature and loved children. She received an Associate’s degree from Eastern Arizona College and Cochise College. She had a 30-year career as a preschool teacher and also worked in the retail field in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Her final, and probably favorite job was playing Mrs. Claus to her husband’s Mr. Claus at Dillard’s, some of the local schools, and various locations around Sierra Vista.
Kathy was a caring, loving, and giving person who had a great gift of making even strangers feel like family. She was the go-to person in our family that we could count on for information concerning all family members past, present and future. She had a great ability to forgive and inspired others to focus on the positive things in life. She had a great appreciation for music especially James Taylor, Moody Blues and John Denver. Kathy always felt there is nothing more important than family and was the glue that held us together. She was always the first to volunteer her help and the last to leave. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
In 1996, Kathy met Gary Utter who was the love of her life. In 1998 they were married, and Kathy welcomed Gary’s three children and their families into her life with open heart and arms. Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Gary Utter; children, Seth (Alexandria) Clark, Danielle Utter, Ray (Malissa) Utter, and Shawna (Eric) Thomas; also, the lights of her life, 14 Grandchildren, 11 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved and who will always remember her jokes, enthusiasm, and Woody the Woodpecker laugh. She is also survived by siblings, Robert (Luana) Thomas and David (Ana) Thomas; sister-in-law’s, Gail Wood, Cindy (Stan) Fikel, and Nadine Rood; aunts, Leisa Olson and Barbara Olson; and numerous cousins, especially Laura (Wally) Romero whom she felt was more of a sister than a cousin.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Carol Thomas and brother, Daniel Thomas who were there to welcome her home.
Special thanks to Fred and Sally Thomas who were a great source of comfort, assistance, and countless hours of laughter. Also, to Rachael Gerle who accompanied Kathy to numerous appointments and was a true friend. Also special thanks to the doctors and staff of the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix whose care and considerations were beyond compare. As well as Davita Sierra Vista Dialysis Center and Diane Deieso who continues to go above and beyond to ensure that not only Kathy was well cared for but also her family.
One thing Kathy would like is for people to remember to take care of your health. Take it seriously and do what you need to do to be able to enjoy the company of your family and friends and most importantly the children in your life.
“What we do for ourselves, dies with us. What we do for others and the world remains and is immortal” -Albert Pike
