Kathy Lee McCormick, 64

BENSON — Kathy Lee McCormick, 64, of Benson, passed away peaceably in her bed late in the evening on June 11, 2021. Kathy was born June 21, 1956, in Escondido, California, to Carolyn (Henderson) and Jack Savino. She attended Benson High School in Benson, Arizona, graduating in 1975. After that Kathy lived a very colorful life to say the least. Her biggest passion was driving a truck, and the travelling that came with it. She not only drove nationally, but internationally as well, delivering munitions for the military, among other things. Kathy was a woman that had a fun, wild spirit that was almost infectious if you spent any time around her or got to know her. She will be dearly missed by those that loved her. She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Henderson, of Benson, Arizona; brother, Jack Savino; sisters, Toni Turbide, and Patricia King; her children, David Hailey, Sabrina Hailey, Penny McCorkle, James Earl Hailey, and Rose Sherman; 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandbaby. Kathy will be cremated per her wishes, and family members will celebrate her life and say goodbye.

