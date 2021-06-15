BENSON — Kathy Lee McCormick, 64, of Benson, passed away peaceably in her bed late in the evening on June 11, 2021. Kathy was born June 21, 1956, in Escondido, California, to Carolyn (Henderson) and Jack Savino. She attended Benson High School in Benson, Arizona, graduating in 1975. After that Kathy lived a very colorful life to say the least. Her biggest passion was driving a truck, and the travelling that came with it. She not only drove nationally, but internationally as well, delivering munitions for the military, among other things. Kathy was a woman that had a fun, wild spirit that was almost infectious if you spent any time around her or got to know her. She will be dearly missed by those that loved her. She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Henderson, of Benson, Arizona; brother, Jack Savino; sisters, Toni Turbide, and Patricia King; her children, David Hailey, Sabrina Hailey, Penny McCorkle, James Earl Hailey, and Rose Sherman; 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandbaby. Kathy will be cremated per her wishes, and family members will celebrate her life and say goodbye.
Most Popular
-
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunite in Los Angeles
-
Bicyclist struck on State Route 80 at Lavender Pit dies, police say
-
Cyclist struck by hit-and-run motorist on State Route 80 at pit, driver arrested, police say
-
Labor and industry has issued nearly $120 million in unemployment benefits since launch of new Unemployment Compensation (UC) system
-
Canyon Vista CEO Gomes takes new position, search for replacement underway
-
Police arrest local man on sexual exploitation of a minor charges
-
Judge orders text messages released in child abuse civil complaint
-
Douglas’ Gadsden Hotel under new ownership
-
National Bank of Arizona robbed; suspect arrested
-
First responders, residents reflect on 10-year anniversary of Monument Fire
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.