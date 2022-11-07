BISBEE — Kay D. Sanders, 87, went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Kay was born in Bisbee, Arizona and lived in Cananea, Sonora, Mexico until her 7th grade year, when her family relocated to Bisbee. The family moved to Elfrida, Arizona where Kay attended and graduated from Valley Union High School.
Kay worked as a cosmetologist, and married Henry W. Sanders, Jr. in 1955. She also worked in the fabric department at the JC Penney store in Bisbee. She spent much of her career working for the Cochise County Assessor’s Office, retiring as personal property supervisor.
She was preceded into her heavenly home by her father Roland Sheldon and mother Rose Martineau, her husband Henry W. Sanders, Jr., and her brothers Albert and Pat Sheldon.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:30am, Saturday, November 12th at Mountain View Southern Baptist Church, 1681 S. Naco Hwy., Bisbee, Arizona.
Kay is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Al) Tomlinson; son Michael (Mary) Sanders; daughter Julie Cardella; grandchildren Sean (Liz) Tomlinson, Elizabeth and Paul Sanders, Danielle, Nicholas, Thomas Cardella and Michelle (Jesse) Whealy; sister Ann (Cecil) Edwards and sister-in-law Jan Sheldon. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends.
Her greatest joy in recent years has been her great grandchildren: Olivia (6), Kimberly (5), Rayne (2), Randy (2), Raylan (2) and Jordynn (2). She will be greatly missed by her family until we can meet again in Heaven.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Mountain View Southern Baptist Church.
Our entire family wishes to express our sincerest appreciation to the staff of Casa de la Paz for their unwavering compassion and excellent care.