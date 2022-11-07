Kay D. Sanders, 87

BISBEE — Kay D. Sanders, 87, went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Kay was born in Bisbee, Arizona and lived in Cananea, Sonora, Mexico until her 7th grade year, when her family relocated to Bisbee. The family moved to Elfrida, Arizona where Kay attended and graduated from Valley Union High School.

Kay worked as a cosmetologist, and married Henry W. Sanders, Jr. in 1955. She also worked in the fabric department at the JC Penney store in Bisbee. She spent much of her career working for the Cochise County Assessor’s Office, retiring as personal property supervisor.

