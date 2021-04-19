Death Notice: Kay Lynn Adams, 77

Date of Death: April 14, 2021

Funeral Services: She is survived by a son Jason Smeaton, a daughter, Heather Garcia; two brothers, George J. McNeil and Joseph R. McNeil. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Mount Tabor Cemetery, Sigel, Pennsylvania. Hatfield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangement.

