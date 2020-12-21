Keenan Fane Behney, 65

NACO — Keenan Fane Behney was born in Big Timber, Montana on June 3, 1955. He was the second son born to Charles A. Behney Jr. and his mother Ruthe Lindsey Behney. He is survived by his older brother, Charles A. Behney III and his father.
From Big Timber, Keenan and his family moved to Fort Collins, Colorado. His father became a veterinarian and Keenan moved to Bisbee, Arizona in June 1961.
He became a drummer in grade school, inspired by his love and admiration for the Beatles. His drum style was based on Ringo Starr’s crisp and direct rhythms. Keenan first developed an interest in art in grade school while attending art classes at the YMCA. Many years later, he became interested in gemstones and minerals and started polishing stones. He became a prolific lapidary and jewelry craftsman.
Keenan graduated with honors at Nogales High School in 1974. He later studied at Pima and Cochise College and worked with jewelry and lapidary arts before learning to etch and print with PSA Art Awakening in Bisbee.
He was kind to everyone. He loved animals, the desert and mountains from Montana to Cochise County. He had no enemies, he loved his friends. He forgave everyone and everything while living a simple life.
Keenan passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. He will be missed. In his memory, please remember him on Ringo Starr’s birthday, July 7 with a prayer of peace and love. He suffered and yet his life was rich and meaningful.
A memorial will be announced when it is safe for the public to mourn socially.
