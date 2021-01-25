Keith "Boogie" Gallagher, Jr., 81

WILLCOX — Keith "Boogie" Gallagher, Jr. of Willcox passed away on January 21, 2021 at the age of 81. He was born in Willcox on May 27, 1939 to Keith Gallagher, Sr. and Margaret Alice Carrington Gallagher. Keith served in the National Guard for 7.5 years, he was a lifelong Willcox resident, and at an early age he started working in the family business, Willcox Rock and Sand and continued to be an instrumental part of the business until his retirement. He loved to travel with the love of his life, Esther whom he married on June 2, 1962 in Bisbee; they traveled to almost all 50 states. Keith made several trips to Alaska, he loved family gatherings and also was an avid painter of pictures. He was a member of Harvest Ministries.
Survivors include his wife, Esther; and his children: Scott ( Patti) Gallagher and Kelly (Dwayne) Owen all of Willcox; his grandchildren: Abi (Dylan) Hudson of Lubbock, Texas, Tyler Owen of Willcox, Josh Gallagher of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Andrew Gallagher and Morgan Owen both of Willcox. Surviving siblings are: Margaret Ray of Tucson, Robert (Janet) Gallagher of Willcox, Sharon Braughton of Glendale, Arizona and Bill (Gwen) Gallagher of Brookings, Oregon along with numerous nieces and nephews. His parents preceded him in death.
Contributions may be made in his name to Harvest Ministries. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Westlawn Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 am on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Harvest Ministries. Burial will follow in Whispering Wells Ranch Cemetery in the Dos Cabezas Mountains. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
