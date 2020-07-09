Keith “Coach” Hampton, 58

SIERRA VISTA — Keith “Coach” Hampton passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 with his family at his side after a long battle with end stage kidney failure, and a short bout with cancer. Keith was born in Dorchester Massachusetts, December 8, 1961. He grew up to attend school in Dorchester. Upon graduating, Keith joined the United States Army, which eventually led him to Sierra Vista, Arizona. Keith spent 28 years in Sierra Vista and became a notable member of the community through his involvement with youth sports. However, Keith kept in contact with many close friends in Massachusetts. Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Cureson; father, Sheldon Hampton; brother, Mark Hampton; and wife, Janet Maguire. He is survived by his elder sister, Cheryl Page; younger sister, Jordis Hampton; younger brother, Joris Hampton; his daughters, Megan Hampton, Jillian Maguire, and Kendra Maguire; and his sons, Brian Turnbough, John Maguire, Jalen Hampton, and Kosse Hampton. Keith left behind a legacy of selflessness and compassion. He had an exclusive way of showing his feelings towards the people he cared for. No matter where Keith went, he always had a song in his heart and he was determined to share it with whomever would listen. A service date has yet to be determined. An announcement will be made once arrangements are in order.
