ELGIN— Keith Hawks, 58, entered his heavenly home on August 8, 2019. He was known for his firm belief in Jesus Christ and devotion to family and friends.
Born in Wilmington, Ohio, on December 28, to Paul Hawks and Marilyn Hawks (Wilson). His life was a gift to all he encountered with his generosity and genuine love for others.
He was blessed with a loving family. He married his best friend, Beverly, on May 25, 1984, in Tucson, Arizona. Keith helped raise his two children with love; he taught them to love the outdoors and the importance of putting Christ first in life.
Keith is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Katelyn; son, Kyle; brother, Paul Hawks and wife Lori; brother, Russell Hawks and wife Debbie; and extended family.
Keith’s memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 17, 2019, with a reception to follow at the First Baptist Church, 1447 S 7th Street, Sierra Vista, Arizona, officiated by Pastor Jesse Wood. The family gratefully declines flowers and donations, but prayers, condolences, and memories are gladly accepted at the service.
