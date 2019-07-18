SIERRA VISTA–Kelli Dolores Harding, 82, of Snohomish, Washington and Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on July 15, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, Arizona.
Kelli was preceded in death by husband Richard B. Harding and her parents Clarence Moran and Helen Batok Studer. Kelli is survived by her daughter Kristina Marie Tice and her two granddaughters Ashley Lynn Tice and Kimberly Marie Tice and great-granddaughter Meredith and great-grandson Kellan; her brother Donald Studer of Waynesboro, Virginia and her sister and brother-in-law Linda and Joe Battista of Las Vegas, Nevada and two nephews Geoff and Jon McIntosh.
Kelli was an active member of the Everett Emblem Club #523 since 1983. She served as an Officer and Chairman until 2008. She was Club President in 1986 and 1999. She was presented with a Life Time Membership in 1999. She served as State President for the Supreme Emblem State Association in 1997-1998.
At Kelli’s request, there will be no service or memorial.
